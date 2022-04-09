COVID-19: Bharat Biotech's vaccine 'Covaxin' to be available at Rs 225 per dose in private hospitals

After the Serum Institute of India, now Bharat Biotech has decided to revise the price of Covaxin from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose for private hospitals as announced by Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, reported ANI.

This announcement comes immediately after the Serum Institute of India reduced the COVISHIELD vaccine's price for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs. 225 and also after the Centre made precautionary doses available to all adults from April 10.

Earlier today Mr Poonawala tweeted, "We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to ₹ 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+,"

Within 10 minutes of Mr. Poonawala's tweet,CoFounder & JMD of BharatBiotech, Suchitra Ella also made an announcement on tweeter stating, "Announcing #CovaxinPricing. We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from ₹ 1200 to ₹ 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals,".

However yesterday, Serum Institute of India (SII), CEO, Adar Poonawalla on announced that the booster dose of Covishield will cost Rs 600 plus taxes and Covovax, once approved as a booster, will be available for Rs 900 plus taxes. The same price is revised today to Rs.225 per dose by Serum Institute of India.

The vaccination will begin from April 10 at private centres, said the Union Health Ministry.

"It has been decided that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres," the ministry said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 04:14 PM IST