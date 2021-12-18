e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 01:54 PM IST

COVID-19: Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella meets Vietnam Dy Health Minister to discuss Covaxin vaccination for children

Possibilities to conduct clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine in Vietnam was also discussed in the meeting which was held on Friday evening in the national capital.
ANI
Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin | Photo: Representative Image

Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech along with Suchitra Ella Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, met Professor, Dr Tran Van Thuan, Deputy Minister of Health, Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in New Delhi.

As per sources, they discussed the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccination to cover children below 18 years in Vietnam.

According to sources, possibilities to conduct clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine in Vietnam was also discussed in the meeting which was held on Friday evening in the national capital.

The deputy health minister also showed keen interest to understand the advancements in animal vaccine research by Bharat Biotech group company, said sources.

