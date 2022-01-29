COVID-19: Bengaluru schools to reopen, night curfew to be lifted in Karnataka from Monday

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced its decision to relax a few Covid-19 restrictions, which were introduced in the first week of January as cases surged, and announced that state will do away with the night curfew from Monday (January 31). Physical classes will also resume from Monday in the south Indian state, News 18 reported.

"We've decided to open schools in Bengaluru from Monday. Night curfew to be lifted from Jan 31; have directed concerned departments to ensure that proper SOPs are followed. Marriage functions are permitted with 200 members indoors and 300 outdoors," Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The decision came in as the state witnessed improved recovery rate and hospitalisation remained under control despite infections increasing over the last 15 days.

As per the fresh set of guidelines, hotels, bars, pubs and clubs can open at full capacity as against 50% cap. Prohibition on public functions, rallies and protests will remain in place.

For weddings, the state has permitted 300 people at venues, raising the limit from 200. Besides, cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools will continue to operate at 50% capacity.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 03:00 PM IST