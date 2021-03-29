COVID-19: Bengaluru records steep rise in cases as second wave hits Karnataka

Hinting almsot towards a second wave in Karnataka, its capital city Bengaluru has been witnessing a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases as on Sunday the city reported over 2,000 cases.

Just a week ago, the Jayanagar General Hospital, a government hospital in south Bengaluru, had set aside 50 beds with oxygen for Covid-19 patients, as the second wave began to hit the city. With an increase in the patients out of 100 beds, 85 to 90 are already occupied.

Dr K Sudhakar, Health and Medical Education Minister said, "Karnataka is also seeing a steep surge. In 30 days, I can see almost 10 times more than in the initial days of March. We saw only 300 cases on March 1st, 2nd and 3rd. But by the end of March we are seeing almost 3,000 cases, predominantly in Bengaluru itself."

"This is great alarm for us, and we need to upscale all our precautionary measures," he added.