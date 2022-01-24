Covid-19: At 20.75% India's positivity rate highest since May 2021

At 20.75 per cent, India's positivity rate on Monday crossed 20 per cent, according to the latest data given by the Centre. This data suggests that at least one in every five people in India who are getting tested are found to be Covid positive.

This marks the highest numbers since mid-May 2021 when India recorded such a positivity rate during the second wave.

At 46 per cent, Thiruvananthapuram, Faridabad, and North Goa reported the highest number of positive cases with every second person testing positive for Covid for every 100 tests conducted than the national average of over 200 districts.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Karnataka with 50,210 cases, followed by Kerala with 45,449 cases, Maharashtra with 40,805 cases, Tamil Nadu with 30,580 cases and Gujarat with 16,617 cases.

India's daily positivity rate - the share of Covid-19 tests that return positive and considered a key marker of the pandemic's status is up from 17.78% to 20.75% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.03 per cent.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 3,06,064 new Covid-19 cases and 439 related deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am. While the daily cases have dropped from that of Sunday’s (over 3.33 lakh cases), according to the Union Ministry of Health, India’s active caseload currently stands at 22,49,335 comprising 5.69 per cent of the total infections, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.07 per cent. A total of 2,43,495 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

