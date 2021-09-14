COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh extends night curfew across state till September 30

Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that the night curfew across the state has been extended from the 16 September to 30 September amid COVID-19. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy had few days ago held a review meeting on the prevailing Covid situation, at which it was decided to continue the night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am till September 16 in a season when nights are generally hyperactive.

However, the night curfew was extended till September 30 today. The announcement was notified by Andhra Pradesh CMO.

The chief minister had also advised officials to spread awareness among the masses about the need to avoid public gatherings and processions and instead observe the rites related to Ganesh Chaturthi in their homes.

Jagan had also asked officials to ensure Covid protocols are followed in all educational institutions and public places.

On grounds of vaccination, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to study the effect of Covid after taking the vaccine and effects on people infected with the virus even after taking the vaccine. He also instructed the officials to focus on booster dose and come up with an action plan after completing the two-dose vaccination across the state.

Meanwhile, another 1,125 cases were added to Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally, pushing it up to 20,31,974 on Tuesday.

Recoveries increased to 20,03,543 as 1,356 more people got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, a health department bulletin said. The overall coronavirus toll touched 14,019 as nine more succumbed in a day.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 07:24 PM IST