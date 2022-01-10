Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh announces 11 pm to 5 am night curfew as cases spike

As the Covid cases take a toll in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy on Monday announced that the state will go under 11 pm to 5 am night curfew, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

Andhra Pradesh had previously imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am amid the spike in Covid cases in the state, while the government had also mandated that all public places, including cinema theatres, restaurants, government offices and bars, will function at 50 per cent capacity.

Andhra Pradesh until Sunday evening reported 1,257 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest in a day after September 24, 2021.

Chittoor district recorded the highest number of cases at 254 during this period while the number was 196 in Visakhapatnam, 138 in Anantapur, 117 in Krishna and 104 in Guntur district, while 140 patients have recovered from COVID.

Meanwhile, officials from the Andhra Pradesh Department of Health had said that the state had begun preparations to administer the “precautionary” dose to all healthcare and frontline workers and citizens above the age of 60. The vaccinations will be administered from January 10.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:35 PM IST