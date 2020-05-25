COVID-19: Amravati count touches 175 as 11 test positive

A doctor at the COVID-19 hospital and a three-month-old baby were among the 11 people who tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday in Amravati, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 175, an official said.

The 46-year-old government doctor from Achalpur town was in quarantine since May 21 and tested positive on Monday, he said.

"The infant who tested positive is the granddaughter of a woman who died of the infection on April 21. A woman, whose husband is a policeman in Kalyan near Mumbai, and her three-year-old son have also tested positive," he informed.

The number of active cases in the district is 82, as 76 people have recovered, 15 have died, and two were shifted to a facility in Nagpur.