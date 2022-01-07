COVID-19: Amid rising cases, Rajasthan postpones investment summit

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the state government has to postpone the Invest Rajasthan Summit. The mega summit was to be held on January 24-25th in Jaipur.

"Looking at the situation of the pandemic in the state, the government has decided to postpone the summit. New dates will be announced after things get normal," said Shakuntal Ravat, the industries minister of the state.

Although CM Ashok Gehlot had directed the officials to organize the event in virtual mode two days ago, now as the situation is getting worse and as Jaipur is one of the worst affected by the pandemic, he has decided to postpone it for the next two months.

This is the first investment summit of the present Gehlot government and the industries department has already got investment proposals worth Rs 6 lakh crore through the pre-investment meets in Dubai Expo and cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The districts level investment meets are also going on.

"Around 1000 investment projects were to be started in the Invest Rajasthan Summit as we had completed all paperwork with potential investors, but now it seems that we have to wait for another two months," said an official of the department.

