COVID-19: Amid crisis situation, Centre strengthens medical infrastructure of 38 institutions across 31 States/UTs - Check out full list

Amid a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, the health infrastructure of several States and UTs has been facing crisis issues due to lack of health resources. Many foreign countries have extended a helping hand in supporting efforts of Government of India in this collective fight against the global COVID19 pandemic. Medical equipment, medicines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators etc., are being provided by many countries.
The government has adopted proper mechanism for allocation of the support supplies received by the country. It has been put into place for effective distribution of the medical and other relief and support material. The government has strengthened medical infrastructure of 38 institutions across 31 States/UTs.
24 different categories of items numbering nearly 40 lakhs have been distributed to 86 Institutions in different States.
Major categories of equipment include BiPAP Machines, Oxygen (Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Cylinders, PSA Oxygen Plants, Pulse Oximeters), Drugs (Flaviparivir and Remdesivir), PPE (Coveralls, N-95 masks and gowns).
Following are the institutions which have received the equipment above equipments:
Delhi NCR
1.LHMC Delhi
2. Safdarjung Hospital Delhi
3. RML Hospital
4. AIIMS Delhi
5. DRDO Delhi
6. 2 hospitals in Delhi (Moti Nagar & Pooth Kalan)
7. NITRD Delhi
8. ITBP Noida
North East
9. NEIGRIHMS Shillong
10. RIMS Imphal
NORTH
11. AIIMS Bathinda
12. PGI Chandigarh
13. DRDO Dehradun
14. AIIMS Jhajjar
EAST
15. AIIMS Rishikesh
16. AIIMS Rae Bareli
17. AIIMS Deoghar
18. AIIMS Raipur
19. AIIMS Bhubaneswar
20. AIIMS Patna
21. DRDO Patna
22. AIIMS Kalyani
23. DRDO Varanasi
24. DRDO Lucknow
25. District Hospital Pilibhit
WEST
26. AIIMS Jodhpur
27. DRDO Dehradun
28. DRDO Ahmedabad
29. Govt. Satellite Hospital Jaipur
CENTRAL
30. AIIMS Bhopal
SOUTH
31. AIIMS Mangalagiri
32. AIIMS Bibinagar
33. JIPMER Puducherry
Central Govt. & PSU
34. CGHS
35. CRPF
36. SAIL
37. Railways
38. ICMR
Besides, the Indian Customs is working 24/7 to fast track and clear the goods on arrival and lead to expeditious clearance within hours. The steps taken for expeditious clearance on fast track basis are as follows:
The Goods are given high Priority for clearance by the Customs Systems for processing over other goods.
Nodal Officers also gets alert on email for monitoring and clearance.
Monitoring by senior officers for pendency of COVID related imports is also being undertaken.
The Handholding to the trade is given for complying with the requirements beforehand.
Outreach activities and Helpdesk enables Trade to get the goods cleared on arrival.
Later, for all consignments received via MEA and coming as donations from foreign countries; the consignee is the Indian Red Cross Society. Upon receipt of the papers outlined in the process flow chart, IRCS issues the necessary certificates immediately to customs agent HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) for processing customs and regulatory clearances at Airports. IRCS also ensures liaison with MoHFW and HLL so that delays are reduced and quick turnarounds are achieved. In case of consignments arriving at military airports, or bog items like oxygen plants, Dept. of Military Affairs (DMA) assists HLL.
The materials from abroad are currently coming in different numbers, specifications and at different times. Hence there is a need to reconcile the distribution logistics with the need to reach the materials as expeditiously as possible to the states. Donor countries consignment details get confirmed only after the consignment gets booked in the country of origin. In many cases the items received are not as per the list, or the quantities differ, which needs reconciling at the airport. The final list gets confirmed after the detailed reconciliation.
