COVID-19: Amid crisis situation, Centre strengthens medical infrastructure of 38 institutions across 31 States/UTs - Check out full list

Amid a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, the health infrastructure of several States and UTs has been facing crisis issues due to lack of health resources. Many foreign countries have extended a helping hand in supporting efforts of Government of India in this collective fight against the global COVID19 pandemic. Medical equipment, medicines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators etc., are being provided by many countries.

The government has adopted proper mechanism for allocation of the support supplies received by the country. It has been put into place for effective distribution of the medical and other relief and support material. The government has strengthened medical infrastructure of 38 institutions across 31 States/UTs.

24 different categories of items numbering nearly 40 lakhs have been distributed to 86 Institutions in different States.

Major categories of equipment include BiPAP Machines, Oxygen (Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Cylinders, PSA Oxygen Plants, Pulse Oximeters), Drugs (Flaviparivir and Remdesivir), PPE (Coveralls, N-95 masks and gowns).

Following are the institutions which have received the equipment above equipments:

Delhi NCR

1.LHMC Delhi

2. Safdarjung Hospital Delhi

3. RML Hospital

4. AIIMS Delhi

5. DRDO Delhi

6. 2 hospitals in Delhi (Moti Nagar & Pooth Kalan)

7. NITRD Delhi

8. ITBP Noida

North East

9. NEIGRIHMS Shillong

10. RIMS Imphal

NORTH

11. AIIMS Bathinda

12. PGI Chandigarh

13. DRDO Dehradun

14. AIIMS Jhajjar

EAST

15. AIIMS Rishikesh

16. AIIMS Rae Bareli

17. AIIMS Deoghar

18. AIIMS Raipur

19. AIIMS Bhubaneswar

20. AIIMS Patna

21. DRDO Patna

22. AIIMS Kalyani

23. DRDO Varanasi

24. DRDO Lucknow

25. District Hospital Pilibhit

WEST

26. AIIMS Jodhpur

28. DRDO Ahmedabad

29. Govt. Satellite Hospital Jaipur

CENTRAL

30. AIIMS Bhopal

SOUTH

31. AIIMS Mangalagiri

32. AIIMS Bibinagar

33. JIPMER Puducherry

Central Govt. & PSU

34. CGHS

35. CRPF

36. SAIL

37. Railways

38. ICMR