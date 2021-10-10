COVID-19: Ahmedabad civic body gives edible oil pouches, phones to boost vaccination

In a bid to create awareness about the COVID-19 inoculation drive, the Ahmedabad civic body has offered a litre of edible oil and participation in a lucky draw for beneficiaries who take the vaccine. The civic body has also announced additional gifts worth Rs10,000 for 25 people who would win the lucky draw.

Dr Rajnikant Hemraj, medical officer of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC), said that the gifts were announced to create awareness about vaccinations among the poor people and to achieve 100% vaccination.

“We started this initiative to create awareness among slum and poor populations to get vaccinated and achieve 100% vaccination target,” news agency ANI quoted Dr Hemraj as saying. “We have also announced [a] lucky draw for those who will be vaccinated and additional gifts worth Rs 10,000 each will be given to 25 people on winning the lucky draw,” he further said.

Vaccine hesitancy has been observed in some slum pockets here and the move was aimed at overcoming it, an AMC official said, adding that 10,000 edible oil pouches were distributed to those who got their vaccine jabs on Saturday. The number of pouches distributed reached 20,000 on Sunday, while 25 people have also won mobile phones worth Rs 10,000 each so far as part of the lucky draw, he said.

As part of the COVID-19 vaccination mega drive from October 9 to ensure 100 per cent eligible people get their first dose of the vaccine, beneficiaries in slum areas identified by the urban health centres were offered 1-litre pouch of edible oil with the help of Yuva Unstoppable organisation as part of its CSR activity," the AMC said in its release.

"In a slum in Chandlodia, we have so far distributed 183 pouches of edible oil to as many beneficiaries after giving them vaccination shots," said Dr Rajnikant Hemraj, Medical Officer, AMC.

The release said 68,32,514 doses have been administered in the city so far, comprising 45,46,745 people who have got their first dose, and 22,85,769 who have been administered the second one as well.

The first dose of the vaccine is mandatory for entry into BRTS bus service, Kankaria lakefront, zoo, Sabarmati riverfront, libraries, gymkhanas, swimming pools, sports complexes, city civic centre, and all other buildings of AMC.

The AMC has also made provisions to vaccinate at home those who are above 50 or the differently-abled above 18 years of age.

Sunday, October 10, 2021