COVID-19: After Delhi, Haryana makes masks mandatory; Rs 500 fine for violators

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said four district administrations -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar -- have been asked to keep a vigil on the COVID-19 situation. He also said that people have been asked to wear face masks and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed in case of a violation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi government decided to make the wearing of masks mandatory again in public places and impose a fine of Rs 500 in case of a violation.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which also decided not to shut schools and come up with separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in consultation with experts for them.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal in a series of tweets shared details of the DDMA meeting and said, "It was decided to make the wearing of masks mandatory in public places."

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon. Fine on not wearing a mask was lifted by the Delhi government on April 2 after the decline in COVID cases in the city.

The DDMA meeting emphasised strict enforcement of the SOPs for schools by the school management concerned.

"In the larger interest of students, in case of non-compliance or violation of SOPs, a penalty as deemed appropriate should be imposed for creating a deterrent effect," Baijal tweeted.

Officials said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

They said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the situation and instructions have been issued to officials to ensure the implementation of steps to check the spread of the virus and preparations for the treatment of COVID patients.

Meanwhile, an increase of 1,093 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours in the country.

With 2,380 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,49,974, while the active cases increased to 13,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,062 with 56 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 05:25 PM IST