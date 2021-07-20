COVID-19: After Canada, UAE extends ban on international flights from India; deets inside

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended the ban on international flights from India till August 1, reported Times Now. Not only India, but also international flights from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, South Africa and Nigeria have also been extended till the same date, the report added.

The ban on international flights from India was first imposed on April 24 amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. It was set to expire on July 21. However, the report said that there has been no official word from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) so far.

Meanwhile, Canada has also extended the ban on direct flights from India to August 21. The ban, which was first imposed on April 22, was set to expire on July 21. This is the fourth time that Canada has extended the ban.

Besides, the government of Canada hasannounced to open its borders for international travel from September 7. The government intends to open Canada's borders to any fully vaccinated travellers who have completed the full course of vaccination with a Government of Canada-accepted vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Canada and who meet specific entry requirements, the Canadian government informed in a statement.

However, fully vaccinated US citizens will be allowed into Canada from August 9, the government said. "This preliminary step allows for the Government of Canada to fully operationalise the adjusted border measures ahead of September 7, 2021, and recognises the many close ties between Canadians and Americans," the government said in a press release.

Earlier, the Indian government had extended suspension of scheduled international flights till July 31, 2021.

"This the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations flights that have been approved by DGCA," the aviation regulator said in a notification. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

