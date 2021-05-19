COVID-19-affected should defer vaccination by three months: Union Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare accepted on Wednesday the recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) with regard to deferring vaccination.

In case of individuals having Covid illness proven by a laboratory test, vaccination is to be deferred by three months after recovery. For Covid patients who have been given anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, vaccination is to be deferred by three months from the date of their discharge from the hospital.

For individuals who have received their first dose of the vaccine but have been infected in the interim period, the second dose should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from the illness.

Persons with any other serious general illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the Covid vaccine. An individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receipt of Covid vaccine or testing RT-PCR negative, if suffering from the infection.