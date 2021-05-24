COVID-19: Active cases in Karnataka fall below 5 lakh-mark

Bengaluru, May 24: In a big relief, the number of Covid positive cases dipped to under 5 lakh after 17 days in Karnataka. On Sunday the total active cases were 4,72,98 and on Monday 4,40,435. However, the burden of such cases continues to remain one of the highest in the country with the total positive cases so far at 11,25,253.

The last time active cases were under 5 lakh was on May 5, when it was slightly higher than the May 22 figure. Between May 6 and 22, the state consistently had more than 5 lakh cases.

The dip in Covid positive cases has been attributed to the cycle of recoveries kicking in and due to record discharges reported on many days in the past week.

Of the over 4.4 lakh active cases in Karnataka, Bengaluru has more than 2.26 lakh, followed by Tumakuru (23,920) and Belagavi (15355).

An elated Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said: “Significant transformation in health infrastructure has been achieved during this pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the state government has scrapped the home isolation policy in urban slums and rural areas. This is because many patients in home isolation are routinely flouting rules, resulting in infections spreading and fatalities, sources said. However, authorities are finding it difficult to get the infected people admitted into Covid Care Centres (CCC).

Officials say although the state government has upgraded infrastructure in CCCs and has even created a section with oxygenated beds, people testing positive are reluctant to move to these centres.

Data available at the health department shows that 70 patients either died at home or were brought dead to hospital in the period between May 14 and 22. The issue was even raised by Hassan district MLAs who urged Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan and chairman of Covid Task Force to do away with home isolation completely.

On Monday, the state reported 25,311 new cases and 529 deaths. Bengaluru reported 5701 new cases and 297 deaths.