COVID-19: 9 test positive for Omicron variant in Jaipur

Jaipur: 9 people have been tested positive for the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, in Jaipur. 4 of them had returned from South Africa and two of them are children aged 7 and 12, whereas 5 others were in contact with the family.

Medical Secretary Vaibhav Galaria informed that the department had already got the family admitted to the hospital. 5 other people who came in contact with the family have also been found infected and are being admitted to the hospital.

The Secretary said that samples of 34 people including the family returned from South Africa were taken, out of which 9 people have been tested positive with the new variant of coronavirus, while the remaining 25 people are negative.

He told that a family of Ajitgarh in Sikar district had also come in contact with the family. The department traced all those 8 people in Sikar, all of them tested Covid negative.

Notably, a 71-year-old person was tested positive for Covid-19 in Jaipur on Thursday and when the department conducted contact tracing, four of his relatives who had arrived from South Africa on November 25 were also tested positive. Two of them are children aged seven and 12.

The South Africa returnees had arrived in Jaipur with a Covid-19 negative report via Dubai. Two adults among the four are fully vaccinated.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 10:05 PM IST