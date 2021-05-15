COVID-19: 11 states have over 1 lakh active cases, Tamil Nadu cause of concern, says Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry today updating on the current COVID-19 situation in the country said that there are 11 states that have over 1 lakh active cases while 8 states have 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases and 17 have less than 50,000 cases. It said that Maharashtra, UP, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh where high number of cases are being reported are showing a decline in active cases.
Currently, Tamil Nadu is a state of concern where a rise in number of active cases has been reported in last one week, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.
Speaking about the decline in COVID-19 cases in some states, Mr Aggarwal said that the government's containment efforts are working and so many states are showing a downward trend in active cases.
Karnataka on Thursday replaced Maharashtra with highest active COVID-19 cases in the list of top 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases.
Meanwhile, with 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases and 3,53,299 recoveries, India recorded more recoveries than the fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday. The cumulative caseload touched 2,43,72,907 including 36,73,802 active cases and 2,04,32,898 total recoveries.
After 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease has gone up to 2,66,207.
Karnataka has now emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot with 5,98,625 active cases, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 5,21,683 active infections. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,30,17,193 samples have been tested in the country till May 14, out of which, 16,93,093 samples were tested yesterday.
A total of 18,04,57,579 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in the country. The Union Health Ministry informed that the national recovery rate is 83.50 per cent.
12 States including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana cumulatively account for 79.7 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry had said on Friday.
(With agency inputs)
