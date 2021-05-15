COVID-19: 11 states have over 1 lakh active cases, Tamil Nadu cause of concern, says Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry today updating on the current COVID-19 situation in the country said that there are 11 states that have over 1 lakh active cases while 8 states have 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases and 17 have less than 50,000 cases. It said that Maharashtra, UP, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh where high number of cases are being reported are showing a decline in active cases.

Currently, Tamil Nadu is a state of concern where a rise in number of active cases has been reported in last one week, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

Speaking about the decline in COVID-19 cases in some states, Mr Aggarwal said that the government's containment efforts are working and so many states are showing a downward trend in active cases.

Karnataka on Thursday replaced Maharashtra with highest active COVID-19 cases in the list of top 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases.