COVID-19: 100 new hospitals to have their own oxygen plant under PM-CARES Fund

A meeting of Empowered Group 2 (EG2) was held on Thursday to review the availability of essential medical equipment and oxygen during COVID.

Medical oxygen is a critical component in the treatment of COVID-affected patients. There has been increasing demand for medical oxygen, especially from the 12 states with high burden of active COVID cases viz.– Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. While the demand in Maharashtra expected to beyond available production capacity of the state, states like Madhya Pradesh do not have any production capacity to meet their demand for medical oxygen. Besides, there is a trend of increasing demand in other oxygen-producing states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, etc.