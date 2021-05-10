'Covaxin will last one day, Covishield for 4': Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain sounds alarm over COVID-19 vaccine supply

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, State Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday said Delhi has Covaxin to last only a day and up to four-day stock of Covishield.

"There is only one day of Covaxin left in Delhi and only three to four days of Covishield. We need vaccines at the earliest," Satyendra Jain was quoted as saying by India Today.

This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan requesting an increase in the monthly supply of vaccines to the national capital.

In the letter, Kejriwal also requested that a uniform price be fixed for the vaccines for supplies made to governments and to private hospitals.

He also requested the Centre for the implementation of the Universal Immunisation program and to direct Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to increase monthly supplies to Delhi to 60 lakh doses during May to July.