Covaxin Phase-1 Trial: All dosage groups tolerated vaccine well, no serious adverse events, says Bharat Biotech

Earlier in the day, Dr Sanjay Rai who is the principal investigator for Covaxin trials at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), had said that adverse effects are likely after COVID-19 vaccination. Rai said that mild effects include fever and pain, while severe effects include toxic shock syndrome and anaphylactic shock.

"Adverse event can take place after any immunisation. Some adverse events are mild like fever, pain. Some can be severe like toxic shock syndrome, anaphylactic shock," Dr Sanjay Rai told ANI.

"Adverse events can take place in case of this vaccine too. We should be prepared beforehand. Arrangements are made where vaccination is done. Govt guidelines also provide that if govt facilities aren't good at some location, integration with pvt sector can be done," he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday sent out a warning to the states and union territories, asking them to prepare for likely adverse events which may follow the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme.