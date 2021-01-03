'Covaxin': Centre licenses Bharat Biotech to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine for sale

"I would be happy and proud if more Indian vaccines are approved - but only after a full 3-phase trial confirms they are safe & effective. Short-circuiting the process is unprecedented, inadvisable & risks lives," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had said, noting that the complete extent of the Phase-III trial data for Covaxin has not been made available in public domain as of yet.

"We are baffled to understand what scientific logic has motivated the SEC (subject expert committee) to approve this vaccine posthaste... in violation of the criteria in the draft regulatory guidelines for the development of Covid-19 vaccines published by CDSCO on 21/9/20," he tweeted, referring to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had earlier said that Bharat Biotech is a first-rate enterprise while adding that it is puzzling that internationally-accepted protocols relating to phase three trials are being modified for Covaxin. He asked Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to clarify.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda later slammed the Congress and other opposition parties for questioning India's drug regulator's approval to two COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP chief said that Congress comes up with wild theories whenever India achieves something commendable.

For 'restricted use', only in 'emergency situations'

The Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation had recommended restricted use of Covaxin "in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, specially in the context of infection by mutant strains". Officals say that it will be used as backup in case of spike in cases.