Covaxin booster dose can neutralize both Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' has shown to neutralise both Omicron and Delta variants. The Hyderabad-based company, in a release, informed that a booster dose of Covaxin generated robust neutralising antibody responses against both Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2.

"Sera samples from individuals who received a booster of COVAXIN® (BBV152) were observed to be effective in neutralizing Omicron and Delta variants on a live virus neutralization assay. The neutralization activity of COVAXIN®-boosted sera was comparable to what has been observed inmRNA vaccine-boosted sera against the Omicron variant. More than 90% of all individuals boosted with COVAXIN® (BBV152) showed neutralizing antibodies. All participants received an initial two-dose schedule of COVAXIN® (BBV152) at Day 0 and Day 28," read the release.

Meanwhile, Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said that the goal of developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 have been achieved.

“We are in a continuous state of innovation and product development for COVAXIN®. The positive neutralization responses against the Omicron and Delta variants, validates our hypothesis of a multi-epitope vaccine generating both humoral and cell mediated immune responses. Our goals of developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 have been achieved with the use of COVAXIN® as a universal vaccine for adults and children," Ella said.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:21 PM IST