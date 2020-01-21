Courts should clearly define nature, manner and specifics of visitation rights on child custodial matters: SC

The Apex court passed the following judgement on the woman’s appeal:

In one of the contentions raised by the appeal on the High Court’s order was that the writ petition was not maintainable.

On which, the bench observed that it was late to urge that the writ of Habeas Corpus isn’t maintainable if the child is under the custody of another parent. The bench said that the law can invoke its extraordinary writ jurisdiction keeping in mind the child’s best interest.

The bench also said that the court cannot force the woman to stay anywhere if she doesn’t wish to.

The SC bench challenged the HC’s orders demanding the woman to return to the US along with her child. The court had given the woman six weeks to return to the US which would then enable the jurisdictional court in the States to pass further orders in the case.

The SC bench observed, "The wife is an adult and no court can force her to stay at a place where she does not want to stay. Custody of a child is a different issue, but even while deciding the issue of custody of a child, we are clearly of the view that no direction can be issued to the adult spouse to go and live with the other strained spouse in writ jurisdiction."