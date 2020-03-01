Court rejects Azam Khan's plea seeking stay in Rampur jail till March 3

The matter has been scheduled for next hearing on March 3. Khan, en route to court, claimed that he was "being treated like a terrorist". "They are treating me like a terrorist," Khan said to reporters from inside a police van while he was being taken to Rampur.

Khan, Fatima and Abdullah were sent to seven-day judicial custody in a forgery case after they surrendered in a Rampur court on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly also revoked the Assembly membership of Abdullah and declared his Suar seat in Rampur district as vacant on Thursday.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Khan, many of which are about land encroachment by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister, is the varsity's chancellor.