Court quashes appeals against nashik acquisition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the appeals against the land acquisition in Igatpuri taluka of Nasik in 1994 for construction of Mukane Dam.

Upholding the Bombay High Court’s judgment in October 2007 lowering the acquisition rates, the Bench of Justices Abhay Manohar Sapre and Ms Indu Malhotra held that the High Court had rightly reduced the rates determined by the civil court.

It said the HC rightly took into account all the six sale deeds to hold the rates decided by the civil court in case of the land of Jirayat and Bagayat were on higher side.

The HC had reduced the rate of Jirayat’s land from Rs1,69,231 to Rs1,26,924 per hectare and that of Bagayat from Rs2,11,539 to Rs1,58,655 per hectare. “The marginal cut in the rates is based on cogent reasoning of the High Court and it cannot be faulted with it,” the SC said.