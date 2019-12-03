Country will be cleared of outsiders by 2024: Amit Shah

Shah alleged the Congress was opposed to eviction of outsiders. The BJP president, for the first time, used ‘Jigar ke Tukde (you are my dearest Love) to attract the youth voters of Kolhan region and said youths should support the BJP candidates for development of Jharkhand.

During 1967 assembly elections in the undivided Bihar, the Jiugar ke Tukde comments were used by the first non-Congress chief minister Mahamaya Prasad Sinha in his election speeches. He had defeated the then chief minister KB Sahay from Patna and led the SVD government.

Amit Shah’s visit to Kolhan will be followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will address an election meeting at Jamshedpur on Tuesday in support of the Chief Minister Raghuwar Das. His another meeting is scheduled at Khunti, the Lok Sabha constituency of Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda.

Amit Shah said the 2019 assembly elections in Jharkhand was aimed at development of the state and eradication of Maoism. Describing Raghuwar Das as ‘Mr Honest’, Shah said he led the zero corruption government in Jharkhand.

Shah assured a magnificent Ram temple would be constructed at Ayodhya. He said in the last five years, Narendra Modi led a stable and powerful government at the Centre and glory of India was restored globally after the surgical and air strikes at Uri and Balakote.

Shah’s wife Sonal Shah, who came with the BJP president to Ranchi, earlier offered prayers at the famous Devdi Mata temple on Ranchi-Jamshedpur high way.This temple became famous following frequent visits by MS Dhoni.