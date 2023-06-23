Country-Made Bomb Not Reason Behind Elephant Baahubali's Injury: TN Forest Department

The injured elephant captured on camera | Twitter

A wild elephant known as Baahubali sustained injuries to its mouth on Wednesday while roaming in the Nellimalai reserve area. The cause of the injuries was yet unknown to officials at the Coimbatore forest division. It may have happened as a result of a quarrel between Baahubali and another tusker or because Baahubali bit a homemade bomb (avuttukkai) that forest poachers may have planted, reports say.

Bahubali a tusker got fed with a country bomb by some monsters & this poor creature is badly injured due to this. This happened in Mettupalayam. Forest dept searching for the injured elephant. He should be immediately treated and culprits must be arrested #JusticwForBahubali pic.twitter.com/WnkGDcB05e — Voiceless Rights (@VoicelessRights) June 22, 2023

On Thursday, a group of frontline employees under the direction of forest range officer Joseph Stalin kept a watchful eye on the injured elephant. He said in a TOI report, "We have been following the blood trail of the elephant at Nellimalai and the injured elephant moved to Jagganari reserve forest on Thursday morning. Our team is monitoring the elephant from a particular distance.

Sniffer dogs brought in to check for explosives

Mettupalayam forest range's Jagganari reserve forest was visited in the late afternoon by forest veterinary officer A Sukumar. To heal the wounds, the forest department intends to dart the animal and sedate it. The department also brought two sniffer dogs to check for any country explosives in the reserve forest.

Poachers once hid country explosives inside pineapples or other fruits to catch wild animals. It's possible that the elephant mistakenly bit into the fruit, setting off the explosive within its mouth.

Every day, the lone tusker leaves the reserve but it has not attacked any vehicles or humans while passing through populated areas.

'Not injured by country-bomb'

Speaking to The New Indian Express, N Jayaraj, DFO Coimbatore forest division said they have only seen the animal from a long distance & the team has also visited the places wherever it is roaming. “However, the animal is not bleeding excessively, which is an indication that the animal wasn't not injured after biting Avuttukkai (country-made bomb'.”