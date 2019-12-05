Country in trouble as PM Modi, Amit Shah live in 'imaginary' world: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader was responding to a query on the government's claim that there was no financial crisis in the country. "Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi live in their own imagination. They have no contact with the outside world.

They live in their own world and they fantasise about things. That is why the country is in such trouble," Gandhi told reporters here. In fact if Narendra Modi listens to the people of the country there wouldn't be any problem, he said.

The Congress leader alleged that Modi's style of governance is to distract the attention of people from reality. "Because he lives in an imaginary world. He wants India to live in an imaginary world. Now that is breaking... he is in trouble," Gandhi said.