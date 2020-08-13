Country braces for more rain in next 2-3 days

New Delhi/Bengaluru/Guwahati: Delhi witnessed its heaviest spell of rains this season on Thursday, and heavy downpour lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas, while the meteorological department predicted more rainfall in the country over the next two-three days.

In Uttar Pradesh, two members of a family were killed and as many seriously injured when a wall of their 'kutcha' house collapsed due to heavy rains, and in Madhya Pradesh, the weather office issued an 'orange alert' of very heavy rainfall in eight districts till Friday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said large parts of the country are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next two-three days. Fairly widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are very likely over major parts of north India -- Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan -- during the next two days, the IMD said.

Early warning system for floods

A tool to alert local authorities in Guwahati about flash floods and heavy rainfall was launched on Thursday.

Developed under The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) project supported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with the IMD and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) can be replicated to predict urban floods in any part of the country.

Waterlogging in Delhi

Several areas of Delhi saw waterlogging on Thursday after heavy rains lashed the national capital. Over 40 locations in north Delhi got inundated due to the downpour, including areas in Mukherjee Nagar, Fateh Puri, Burari, Rohini, Narela and West Patel Nagar, according to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

The monsoon report shared by the NDMC mentioned that waterlogging took place at 41 locations. Besides, parts of buildings collapsed at eight places and trees fell at seven locations, it said.

Thundershowers in Karnataka

Rain along with thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Karnataka in the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

"Rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka and at a few places over south interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours," said IMD.

MP to witness heavy rain

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' with a forecast of very heavy rainfall in eight districts of Madhya Pradesh till Friday morning. Monsoon has been active in many parts of the state.

, IMD Bhopal centre's senior meteorologist G D Mishra said on Thursday.