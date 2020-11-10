Counting of votes for Haryana Assembly bypoll seat begins

The counting of votes for the Baroda Assembly bypoll in Haryana began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and the result is expected by noon, election officials said here.

The fate of 14 candidates, including seven Independents, will be decided during the day.

Sixty-eight per cent of the 1.81 lakh electors exercised their franchise on November 3.

The main contest is between Congress candidate Induraj Narwal, who is a former Sonepat Zila Parishad member, and BJP candidate and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has fielded Joginder Singh Malik.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of three-time Congress legislator Sri Krishan Hooda.

Baroda in Sonepat district is considered a stronghold of Congress leader and former two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who aggressively campaigned along with his MP son Deepender Hooda.