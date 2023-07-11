 Counting For Bengal Rural Polls Begins, WB Governor Says 'Those Who Commit Violence Will Be Made To Curse The Day They Are Born'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCounting For Bengal Rural Polls Begins, WB Governor Says 'Those Who Commit Violence Will Be Made To Curse The Day They Are Born'

Counting For Bengal Rural Polls Begins, WB Governor Says 'Those Who Commit Violence Will Be Made To Curse The Day They Are Born'

"All authorities will come down with a heavy hand on the goons and lawbreakers," said the governor as counting is underway for the rural polls.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Bengal rural poll violence | ANI

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday (July 11), sending out a strict message and stern warning to those indulged in the panchayat election violence that killed at least 20 people in the state, said: "There will be a relentless fight against growing violence in Bengal. Those who commit violence in the field will be made to curse the day they are born. All authorities will come down with a heavy hand on the goons and lawbreakers." Counting is underway in West Bengal on Tuesday after repolling was ordered on several seats in the state following the widespread violence in the rural or panchayat elections, that resulted in the death of at least 20 people.

Read Also
West Bengal: Governor Flies To Delhi For Submitting State's Violence Report To Amit Shah
article-image

Watch governor CV Bose's message in the video below

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday.

Counting of votes

The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls to nearly 74,000 seats in West Bengal began on Tuesday morning in a peaceful manner amid tight security, officials said. There are around 339 counting venues spread across 22 districts.

Read Also
West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Police Baton Charge BJP Workers Protesting Against Alleged Poll...
article-image

The maximum number of counting centres was in South 24 Parganas at 28, while the minimum was in Kalimpong at four. Some northern districts are also facing inclement weather. "The counting, which began at 8 am, is likely to continue for the next two days. It will take time for the ballots to be counted and the results to be compiled. We are hopeful that a trend will be available by the end of the day," an SEC official said, reported news agency PTI.

Earlier, there were reports of discrepancy and poll rigging as BJP took to the streets to protest against what it called was an attempt by TMC to win the elections by 'hijacking' the poll booths.

Strict security measures in place

All the counting venues will be manned by armed state police personnel and central forces, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC being imposed outside the venue to avoid any untoward incidents. There are a total of 767 strongrooms across 22 districts, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read Also
West Bengal Panchayat Election: After Re-Polling At 696 Booths, Counting Of Votes Begins
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Counting For Bengal Rural Polls Begins, WB Governor Says 'Those Who Commit Violence Will Be Made To...

Counting For Bengal Rural Polls Begins, WB Governor Says 'Those Who Commit Violence Will Be Made To...

UP: At Least 5 Killed In Ghaziabad As School Bus Crashes With SUV On Delhi-Meerut Expressway;...

UP: At Least 5 Killed In Ghaziabad As School Bus Crashes With SUV On Delhi-Meerut Expressway;...

'Jawan Rahul Ek Yoddha': Congress Shares Video Of Rahul Gandhi With Shah Rukh Khan's Voiceover From...

'Jawan Rahul Ek Yoddha': Congress Shares Video Of Rahul Gandhi With Shah Rukh Khan's Voiceover From...

Delhi Crime: 2 Persons Shot Dead In Subhash Park Area; Probe On

Delhi Crime: 2 Persons Shot Dead In Subhash Park Area; Probe On

West Bengal Panchayat Election: After Re-Polling At 696 Booths, Counting Of Votes Begins

West Bengal Panchayat Election: After Re-Polling At 696 Booths, Counting Of Votes Begins