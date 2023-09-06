'Counter Udhayanidhi On Sanatan Remarks, Only Authorised Persons Will Speak On India Vs Bharat Row': PM Modi To Ministers

Representational image |

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for a proper response to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial statement about 'Sanatana Dharma.' Additionally, he cautioned ministers against making comments regarding the India vs Bharat debate, stressing that only authorised individuals should address this issue, reports said.

During a Council of Ministers meeting before the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the Prime Minister advised, "Avoid delving into historical aspects and focus instead on presenting facts in accordance with the Constitution. Address the contemporary aspects of the issue."

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, ignited a political controversy when he drew a comparison between Sanatan Dharma and diseases such as dengue and malaria. Speaking at an event in Chennai on Saturday, he remarked, "We should not oppose such things but rather eradicate them."

These remarks elicited strong reactions from various political parties, with the BJP urging the Congress to denounce his statements. Udhayanidhi subsequently clarified that he had not advocated violence against adherents of Sanatan Dharma.

The BJP also directed its criticism toward the opposition alliance INDIA regarding this matter. Amit Malviya, the head of its IT department, asserted that the comment amounted to a call for the "extermination" of the 80 percent of the population that practices Sanatana Dharma.

In Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, an FIR was filed on Wednesday against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on charges of allegedly offending religious sentiments with their statements.

