'Couldn’t win an election in his own state...': Capt Amarinder Singh slams Randeep Singh Surjewala over BSF jurisdiction row

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday slammed Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, saying that "a person who couldn’t win an election in his own state has frankly no right to speak on national issues".

Amarinder Singh was responding to Surjewala's question as to why the former CM did not write to the Centre to increase the Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction when he was the chief minister.

Surjewala asked, "Captain Amarinder Singh ji was CM of Punjab. Why did he not write that increase the limit (of BSF's jurisdiction) from 15 to 50 km (when he was the CM)?"

Replying to his question, the former Punjab CM said: "‘How ridiculous! You mean I’m dictating @HMOIndia decisions now not just in Punjab but also in Gujarat, WB, Assam, etc? A person who couldn’t win an election in his own state has frankly no right to speak on national issues."

This came after Singh came out in support of the Centre's move to amend the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 kms stretch, instead of the existing 15 kms, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Singh said "BSF's enhanced presence and powers will only make us stronger. Let's not drag central armed forces into politics."

However, several politicians including Punjab Chief Minsiter Charanjit Singh Channi has taken strong exception to the Centre's move. "I strongly condemn the GoI's unilateral decision to give additional powers to BSF within 50 KM belt running along the international borders, which is a direct attack on the federalism. I urge the Union Home Minister @AmitShah to immediately rollback this irrational decision," Channi tweeted.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 09:37 PM IST