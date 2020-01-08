Couldn't talk to her, didn't meet: Kanhaiya Kumar on Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU

New Delhi: Former JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday said that he did neither meet Deepika Padukone nor spoke to her while the actor visited the varsity campus earlier today.

During the visit, Padukone was spotted standing next to JNU president Aishe Ghosh while Kumar shouted slogans and addressed a gathering largely consisting of students.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Acha aayin thi? Hum nahi dekh paaye, (Had she come? I could not see her?) I could not talk to her. I didn't meet her." He also said that he was present in the university to express solidarity with the students.

"I am not a student or part of the union anymore. We have come in solidarity for our fellow juniors, who were beaten up inside the campus. Protests are happening throughout the country against the JNU incident", he added.