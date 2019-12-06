‘Correct way to deal with rapists’: BJP's Kapil Mishra on Hyderabad encounter

All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad near here last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning. "The four accused were killed in an encounter with the police," Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar told PTI.

Lauding Telangana Police for their overnight action by killing the accused in the rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said this was the "correct" way to deal with the rapists and hoped other states would take cue from them.

"This is the way to deal with rapists," Mishra said, adding, "Hope police of other states will learn from you."