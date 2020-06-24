Coronil controversy: Now Uttarakhand's AYUSH Ministry says Patanjali's application didn't mention 'coronavirus'

After the controversy over a new drug by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali – Coronil, now the AYUSH Ministry of Uttarakhand issued a clarification that the license issued for the concerned drug was just for the production of immunity booster kits and fever medicine and not to find a cure for coronavirus.
License Officer of Uttarakhand Ayurved Dept while talking about the controversy told ANI, "As per Patanjali's application, we issued them the license. They didn't mention coronavirus, we only approved a license for immunity booster, cough & fever. We'll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit (for COVID19).
Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday had launched 'Coronil and Swasari' claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19 and had said clinical trials have shown favourable results.
After the official announcement by the Patanjali, Minister of State for the Union AYUSH Ministry Shripad Naik on Wednesday had said that his Ministry will clear its stance on pharmaceutical giant Patanjali's newly-launched ayurvedic drugs 'Coronil and Swasari' for the novel coronavirus after reviewing the report sent by it.
In a release, the Union AYUSH Ministry had said that facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it. It had said the concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company was informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and directives issued by the Central government in the wake of COVID outbreak.
The Ministry had also requested concerned state licensing authority of Uttrakhand to provide copies of license and product approval details of Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID-19.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)