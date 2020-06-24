Coronil controversy: Now Uttarakhand's AYUSH Ministry says Patanjali's application didn't mention 'coronavirus'

After the controversy over a new drug by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali – Coronil, now the AYUSH Ministry of Uttarakhand issued a clarification that the license issued for the concerned drug was just for the production of immunity booster kits and fever medicine and not to find a cure for coronavirus.

License Officer of Uttarakhand Ayurved Dept while talking about the controversy told ANI, "As per Patanjali's application, we issued them the license. They didn't mention coronavirus, we only approved a license for immunity booster, cough & fever. We'll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit (for COVID19).

Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday had launched 'Coronil and Swasari' claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19 and had said clinical trials have shown favourable results.

After the official announcement by the Patanjali, Minister of State for the Union AYUSH Ministry Shripad Naik on Wednesday had said that his Ministry will clear its stance on pharmaceutical giant Patanjali's newly-launched ayurvedic drugs 'Coronil and Swasari' for the novel coronavirus after reviewing the report sent by it.