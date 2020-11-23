Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows average efficacy of 70 percent

Most talked about vaccine candidate AstraZeneca on Monday announced that its COVID-19 vaccine, developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, has shown an average efficacy of 70 percent.

The vaccine's one dosing regimen showed the efficacy of 90 percent when AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by full dose at least a month apart. While the second dosing regimen showed 62 percent efficacy when given two full doses at least a month apart. In all the combined analysis has an average efficacy of 70 percent.