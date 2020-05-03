India

Updated on
LIVE

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: COVID-19 deaths in US rises by 1,435 in past 24 hours

By FPJ Web Desk

India's count of COVID-19 cases reached 37,776 on Saturday of which 26,535 are active cases. A total of 10,018 patients have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported so far. The Health Ministry said that 2,411 new cases of coronavirus and 71 deaths were reported from different States/Union Territories in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: COVID-19 deaths in US rises by 1,435 in past 24 hours
ANI

COVID-19 deaths in US rises by 1,435 in past 24 hours

Well, US has become the epicentre of coronavirus in the world with it reporting 1,132,539 confirmed cases so far, according to the John Hopkins University. So far nearly 68,000 people have succumbed to the virus and 1,50,934 have recovered.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in