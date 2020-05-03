Coronavirus updates from India and the world: COVID-19 deaths in US rises by 1,435 in past 24 hours

COVID-19 deaths in US rises by 1,435 in past 24 hours
Well, US has become the epicentre of coronavirus in the world with it reporting 1,132,539 confirmed cases so far, according to the John Hopkins University. So far nearly 68,000 people have succumbed to the virus and 1,50,934 have recovered.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)