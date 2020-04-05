Coronavirus updates from India & world: ONGC contributes Rs 300 cr to PM Cares Fund

ONGC contributes Rs 300 cr to PM Cares Fund
As the number of cases increase rapidly in India, oil giant ONGC contributes Rs 300 crore to the PM Cares Fund on Sunday.
CMD Shashi Shanker also said that the ONGC staff has also decided to contribute two days of their salaries to the fund.
Suspected COVID-19 patient jumps from 3rd floor of AIIMS hospital; suffers leg fracture
On Sunday, a possibly infected COVID19 patient jumped from the 3rd floor of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center and suffered a fracture in his leg. Doctors have said that now his condition is stable. However, his COVID19 test result is still awaited.
7 out of 10 patients recovered so far, says Chandigarh's Health Minister TS Singh Deo
Chandigarh's Health Minister TS Singh Deo, speaking to ANI, said that three more COVID19 patients have been cured and have fully recovered. He added that seven out of total 10 patients have recovered so far.
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 3,374 in India
