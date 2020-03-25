Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Tamil Nadu man dies taking death toll in India to 11

G20 virtual leaders’ summit to be held tomorrow to advance coordinated global response to COVID-19
G20 extraordinary virtual leaders’ summit to be held tomorrow to advance coordinated global response to COVID-19. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will chair the meeting.
E-Commerce website Flipkart temporarily suspends its services.
Tamil Nadu man dies taking death toll in India to 11
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday woke up to the dreaded news of its first death of a Coronavirus/COVID-19 patient in Madurai. In a tweet, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said the COVID-19 positive patient in Madurai died at the Rajaji Hospital.
The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 372,000, over 16,000 have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation report.
Pune: Two people who were found positive two weeks back, have now tested negative(twice) for COVID19, both to be discharged from hospital today. These were the first two cases of Maharashtra.
Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and Union Territories to set up a 24*7 control rooms/offices with helplines at state/district level to address any grievances or undue problems faced by providers of goods/services amid 21 days lockdown.
