Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Anti-CAA protest at Mumbai's Nagpada called off

Visuals from Kanpur's Ramadevi vegetable market
Lockdown has been imposed in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh from 23-25 March in view of #COVID19. Visuals from Kanpur's Ramadevi vegetable market.
Number of anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh has reduced significantly amid lockdown
Delhi: Number of anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh has reduced significantly amid lockdown announced in the state in view of Coronavirus till 31st March and the 'Janta Curfew' that was observed yesterday.
Visuals from Rajpath in Delhi
Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the state from 6 AM today till 31st March in view of COVID19. Visuals from Rajpath.
More than 100 Coronavirus deaths recorded in the US in 24 hours
More than 100 Coronavirus deaths in the United States in 24 hours, reports AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins tracker
I'm a little upset with China: Donald Trump
I'm a little upset with China. As much as I like President Xi & respect the country, I admire what they have done in short period of time. I asked if we could send some people to help them, they didn't want it, at a pride. They didn't respond: US President Donald Trump
Anti-CAA protest at Mumbai's Nagpada called off amid coronavirus outbreak
Mumbai:The Sit-in protest on Morland Road that was ongoing for over 50 days against CAA,NRC&NPR has been temporarily called off in the wake of COVID19. Zonal DCP Abhinash Kumar said,"Women protesters took decision to postpone protest in view of the spread of Coronavirus".
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)