Coronavirus updates from India and the world: France reports 178 new deaths from COVID-19

France registered 178 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the tally to 25,987, while new hospital admissions continued to slow as the government plans to ease anti-coronavirus lockdown on May 11, according to its Health Ministry. The coronavirus-related deaths went up by 0.7 per cent in the last 24 hours on Thursday, a slower pace than 1.1 per cent recorded on Wednesday and 1.3 per cent on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.