Coronavirus updates from India and the world: France reports 178 new deaths from COVID-19

France reports 178 new deaths from COVID-19
France registered 178 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the tally to 25,987, while new hospital admissions continued to slow as the government plans to ease anti-coronavirus lockdown on May 11, according to its Health Ministry. The coronavirus-related deaths went up by 0.7 per cent in the last 24 hours on Thursday, a slower pace than 1.1 per cent recorded on Wednesday and 1.3 per cent on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Pakistan to lift coronavirus lockdown on May 9
Pakistan on Thursday announced a gradual exit from countrywide lockdown from March 09, despite the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise. Prime Minister Imran Khan said the lockdown has badly affected labourers, small businessmen, and ordinary people, Samma News reported. The coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 24,954. Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll mounted to 593.
Donald Trump says will be tested for coronavirus daily
After his military aide tested positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would undergo the COVID-19 test every day. A military aide of Trump, whom officials described as a personal vale, tested positive for coronavirus. The president said he had very little contact with him.
