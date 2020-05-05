Coronavirus updates from India and the world: New case in Odisha, total stands at 170

Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE: Defence Official
India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a defence spokesperson told PTI in the early hours on Tuesday. INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night, he said. While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates, the spokesperson added. The three ships will return to Kochi, he said.
