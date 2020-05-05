India

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: New case in Odisha, total stands at 170

By FPJ Web Desk

As India's COVID-19 fight entered its third phase on Monday with considerable relaxations in the lockdown curbs, the government said a record high number of 1,074 patients recovered from the deadly virus infection in the last 24 hours but cautioned that the restrictions can be reimposed if there is any complacency in following the containment and social distancing norms.

Photo Credit: PTI

New case in Odisha, total stands at 170

Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE: Defence Official

India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a defence spokesperson told PTI in the early hours on Tuesday. INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night, he said. While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates, the spokesperson added. The three ships will return to Kochi, he said.

