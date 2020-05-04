Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Total number of positive cases in India rises to 42,533

Total number of positive cases in India rises to 42,533
Total number of COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 42,533 including 29,453 active cases, 11,707 cured/discharged/migrated and 1373 deaths. 2553 new COVID19 cases and 72 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Global COVID-19 cases top 3.5 million
Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 3.5 million, reaching 3,502,126 as of 7 p.m. (2300 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. A total of 247,107 people worldwide have died of the disease, according to the CSSE, Xinhua news reported on Sunday.
We will have a vaccine by the end of year: US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) expressed confidence that a vaccine for coronavirus could be available by the end of the year. "I think we'll have a vaccine by the end of the year," Trump said at a Fox News virtual town hall. "We'll have a vaccine much sooner rather than later." The number of coronavirus cases in the US has risen to 11,57,687 while the death toll stands at 67,674, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
France's COVID-19 death toll rises by 135 to 24,895
Figures released by the French Health Ministry showed that coronavirus-linked fatalities in the country rose up by 135 to 24,895, representing the lowest daily toll since March 22. Among the 25,815 hospitalized patients, 3,819 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down from 3,827 on Saturday, confirming a continued slowdown for the third running week on Sunday, reported Xinhua news agency.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)