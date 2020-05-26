India

Updated on
LIVE

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: With 6,535 more cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,45,380

The spread of the novel Coronavirus has shown no indication of slowing down with the increase mercury, in fact in the last 15 days it has steadily climbed the graph adding in two weeks more cases than it did in the first 100 days. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry Data revealed that there were 6,535 new cases added in 24 hours which also witnessed 146 new fatalities.

Shopping complexes in Lucknow open from today

145 trains being run from Maharashtra today, reports ANI quoting railway ministry sources.

With 6,535 more cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,45,380

6,535 more coronavirus cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,45,380, informed Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. Out of the total, at present, there are 80,722 active cases in the country. So far, 60,490 people have been cured/discharged and 4167 have died due to the lethal infection.

