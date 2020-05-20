Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Telangana COVID-19 tally rises to 1634

Telangana COVID-19 tally rises to 1634
Forty-two more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 1634. "The total number of cases in the state is now at 1634, including 1011 cured/discharged, 585 active cases and 38 deaths," informed the State Health Department.
France revises down COVID-19 death toll due to counting error
France's Health Ministry on Tuesday revised down the country's death toll from the novel coronavirus by 217 from 28,239 on Monday, citing "an error of double counting in several nursing homes." The death toll stood at 28,022 as of Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua reported.
On May 17, France reported an oddly high daily death toll of 483. of those, hospitals reported 54 new deaths while nursing homes, which represent a third of the country's total fatalities, reported a one-day rise of 429 deaths.
Hydroxychloroquine a 'line of defence' against virus, says Trump
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his taking antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a 'line of defence' against coronavirus. "I think it's worth it as a line of defence and I'll stay on it for a little while longer. I'm just very curious myself, but it seems to be very safe," Trump told reporters at the White House, a day after he disclosed that he has been taking the drug to ward off the deadly infection.
Assam reports 3 new COVID-19 positive cases, state's tally reaches 157
Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre in the city, taking the state tally to 157, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday. "The number of active cases in the state is 110 while 43 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus in Assam stands at four," he added.
