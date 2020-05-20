Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Telangana COVID-19 tally rises to 1634

France's Health Ministry on Tuesday revised down the country's death toll from the novel coronavirus by 217 from 28,239 on Monday, citing "an error of double counting in several nursing homes." The death toll stood at 28,022 as of Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

On May 17, France reported an oddly high daily death toll of 483. of those, hospitals reported 54 new deaths while nursing homes, which represent a third of the country's total fatalities, reported a one-day rise of 429 deaths.