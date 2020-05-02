Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Number of COVID-19 cases in US rises to 1.1 million

Number of COVID-19 cases in US rises to 1.1 million
The number of COVID-19 cases in the US has reached 1,100,197 as of 7.40 p.m. (Friday), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The death toll from the disease in the country hit 64,789.
Coronavirus related fatalities in UK rise to 27,583
The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has risen to 1,78,685 while the death toll stands at 27,583, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Xinhua quoted British Health Secretary Matt Hancock as saying on Friday that the country has met the goal of 100,000 tests per day.
Tariff on China for mishandling virus outbreak is 'certainly an option': Trump
US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated that imposing an additional tariff on China for allegedly mishandling the coronavirus outbreak is "certainly an option".
Trump was responding to a question about his remarks a day earlier in which he had indicated at imposing tariff on China as a punishment for the spread of coronavirus.
