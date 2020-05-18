Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Indore reports 95 more cases of COVID-19

Greece reports 2,834 COVID-19 cases, reopens more businesses
Greece's Health Ministry announced that COVID-19 infections in the country totaled 2,834, with 163 deaths since the start of the outbreak. Since Saturday, 15 new cases were diagnosed and one patient died, officials told a regular press briefing on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Indore reports 95 more cases of COVID-19
Ninety-five more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Indore on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases to 2565 in the district so far.
Himachal Pradesh extends curfew till May 31
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has said that the curfew imposed in the state will continue till May 31. "Lockdown 4.0 will start from May 18, we have decided that we will continue the curfew imposed in Himachal Pradesh till May 31," said Thakur.
