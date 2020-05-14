Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Hard to predict when pandemic will be over, says WHO officials

Hard to predict when pandemic will be over, says WHO officials
Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is hard to predict when the pandemic will be over, but countries should stay positive and collaborate closely. "We have a new virus entering the human population for the first time, and therefore it is very hard to predict when we will prevail over it," Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Wednesday at a press conference in Geneva, Xinhua reported.
Italy's cabinet passes 55bn euro package to relaunch economy
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's cabinet has passed a decree containing financial measures worth 55 billion euros ($59.6 billion) to support the economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
6 BSF personnel who tested COVID-19 positive in Kolkata discharged after recovery
Border Security Force (BSF) Director General SS Deswal on Wednesday said that the six BSF personnel who had accompanied a central inter-ministerial team visiting West Bengal, and had tested positive for COVID19 in Kolkata, have been discharged after recovering from the coronavirus infection.
Switzerland to reopen borders with France, Germany, Austria
With the positive development in containing COVID-19, Switzerland plans to reopen its borders with France, Germany and Austria on June 15, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday. Karin Keller Sutter, federal councillor as well as head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police, said at a press conference that the decision was taken jointly with the three countries concerned, and the condition was that the pandemic curve remained positive in the following days, Xinhua reported.
