Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 290,000

Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 290,000
Global COVID-19 deaths has surpassed 290,000, reaching 290,269, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
A total of 4,238,703 cases have been reported from over 180 countries and regions across the world, the CSSE said on Tuesday, Xinhua reported. The US reported the most COVID-19 deaths at 81,805 among 1,358,901 cases. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities included Spain, Italy, Britain and France, the CSSE data showed.
Twitter to permit employees to work from home 'forever'
Twitter said in a statement that it has announced a new policy permitting all of its employees to work from home not only through the current coronavirus pandemic but also indefinitely afterwards if they want to. "[I]f our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen," the statement said on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia to impose full lockdown during Eid holiday from May 23-27
Saudi Arabia will impose a 24-hour nation-wide lockdown during the five-day Eid holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan and is celebrated in the kingdom on May 23-27 this year, a spokesperson of the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.
26 more COVID-19 cases in Nepal, tally now 217
As many as 26 more people were detected with coronavirus in Nepal, taking the COVID-19 positive tally in the country to 217. According to Kathmandu Post, a total of 83 more people infected with the virus were recorded on Tuesday. The country's public health experts have attributed the surge in cases to an increase in testing through rapid diagnostic test kits.
91 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore
Samples of 91 people in Indore district tested positive for COVID-19 while three people have died due to the disease here on Tuesday, according to the district health department. According to data released by Praveen Jadia, Indore Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) 91 samples tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in Indore district to 2107.
